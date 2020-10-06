Oregon Libertarians hold naked rally
PORTLAND — Oregon Libertarians revealed a lot more than their party platform Saturday, Oct. 3, in Portland.
Party members participated in a naked rally on the Interstate 205 Glenn Jackson Bridge from Oregon to Washington as a means to draw media attention. Gary Dye, the Libertarian candidate for U.S. Senate in Oregon, helped spread word of the event. He stated in a press release the rally was necessary because Libertarian candidates were “getting zero attention from the media this year.”
Dye also said prior to the rally he would attend, but “whether I am wearing any clothes remains to be seen.”
According to the candidate’s press release, the organizer of the event works in a “strip bar that is in jeopardy of closing down permanently because of the state-imposed restrictions to her business.” She and others at risk of losing their job would be at the rally.
The Facebook page for the rally showed 11 people attended the event, which ran from 1-3 p.m., but 24 were interested in going.
Dye also stated the rally coincided with World Naked Bike Ride Day, although the website for that event in Portland states the annual bike ride was set for June 27 but then was canceled because of the pandemic.
Dye also stated in the press release it was “shameful that Libertarians have to do desperate things in order to get any media attention,” and that shame is on the media.
Physicist ‘squares the numbers’ on time travel
BRISBANE, Australia — Paradox-free time travel is theoretically possible, according to the mathematical modeling of a prodigious University of Queensland undergraduate student.
Fourth-year Bachelor of advanced science student Germain Tobar has been investigating the possibility of time travel under the supervision of UQ physicist Fabio Costa, according to a press release from The University of Queensland.
“Classical dynamics says if you know the state of a system at a particular time, this can tell us the entire history of the system,” Tobar said in the release. “This has a wide range of applications, from allowing us to send rockets to other planets and modeling how fluids flow.”
Tobar explained if we know the position and velocity of an object falling under the force of gravity, we can calculate where it will be at any time.
“However,” he continued, “Einstein’s theory of general relativity predicts the existence of time loops or time travel – where an event can be both in the past and future of itself — theoretically turning the study of dynamics on its head.”
Tobar said in the release a unified theory that could reconcile traditional dynamics and Einstein’s Theory of Relativity was the holy grail of physics.
“But the current science says both theories cannot both be true,” he said. “As physicists, we want to understand the universe’s most basic, underlying laws and for years I’ve puzzled on how the science of dynamics can square with Einstein’s predictions.”
Still, he wondered if time travel was mathematically possible.
Tobar and Costa said they found a way to “square the numbers,” and Costa said the calculations could have fascinating consequences for science.
“The maths checks out — and the results are the stuff of science fiction,” Costa said in the press release.
“Say you travelled in time, in an attempt to stop COVID-19’s patient zero from being exposed to the virus,” he explained. “However, if you stopped that individual from becoming infected — that would eliminate the motivation for you to go back and stop the pandemic in the first place.”
That would create a paradox — which often leads people to think time travel cannot occur in our universe.
However, the researchers reported their work shows it is possible for events to adjust themselves to be logically consistent with any action the time traveller makes.
“In the coronavirus patient zero example, you might try and stop patient zero from becoming infected,” according to Tobar, “but in doing so you would catch the virus and become patient zero, or someone else would.”
No matter what you did, Tobar continued, events would just recalibrate around you.
“This would mean that — no matter your actions — the pandemic would occur, giving your younger self the motivation to go back and stop it,” he stated. “Try as you might to create a paradox, the events will always adjust themselves, to avoid any inconsistency.”
“The range of mathematical processes we discovered show that time travel with free will is logically possible in our universe without any paradox.”
Classical and Quantum Gravity published the research.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.