SEATTLE — New York, Seattle and Portland — three cities recently labeled "anarchist jurisdictions" by the U.S. Justice Department — filed a lawsuit Thursday, Oct. 22, to invalidate the designation and fight off the Trump administration's efforts to withhold federal dollars.
"The Trump administration's political threats against Seattle and other Democratic cities are unlawful and an abuse of federal power," Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan said in a news release announcing the federal lawsuit. "It's immoral, unconstitutional, and shameful that we are forced to expend any resources on this political theater."
President Donald Trump issued a memorandum last month that sought to identify localities that permit "anarchy, violence and destruction in American cities" following riots that took place during anti-police and anti-racism protests after George Floyd's killing by Minneapolis police. The Justice Department last month identified New York City, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle as three cities that could have federal funding slashed.
The lawsuit ridiculed the designation, calling the president's action "offensive to both the Constitution and common sense" and describing the notion of anarchist jurisdictions "an oxymoronic designation without precedent in American jurisprudence." But it also noted that the consequences of withholding federal money during a pandemic are "deadly serious."
"I said weeks ago if the Trump administration persisted in trying to illegally take away funding from New York City we would take them to court, and we will beat them in court," New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday.
The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Seattle, argues that unless Congress says otherwise, the president can't add conditions to money Congress has appropriated. The cities say the designation was arbitrary and capricious, and based on vague and subjective factors. The lawsuit also alleges the administration violated due process rights and the 10th Amendment to the Constitution, which specifies that powers not given to the federal government — such as local policing authority — are reserved for the states.
The Justice Department did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.
New York City Corporation Counsel Jim Johnson, who joined de Blasio at the mayor's daily briefing, said the cities are suing now because the federal government has begun taking concrete steps to withhold funds. "They've actually taken this anarchist designation and started to include it in applications for federal grants," Johnson said.
As much as $12 billion in federal money affecting health, transportation and law enforcement programs could be at stake, Johnson said.
All three cities have previously challenged Trump administration actions successfully. Those include Seattle and Portland's efforts against the administration's plan to withhold money for so-called "sanctuary cities" and New York's efforts against adding a citizenship question to the census and excluding undocumented immigrants from the census count.
