MICRONESIA — Three mariners missing for nearly three days in Micronesia made it home safe thanks to their big SOS message in sand.
The U.S. Coast Guard on Aug. 3 reported in a press release the three men were missing since July 29. The Australian Department of Defense reported the men were sailing in a skiff from Pulawat to Pulap atolls, a 23-nautical-mile journey, when they went off course and ran out of fuel.
Australian and U.S. military aircraft located the castaways on the beach of Pikelot Island on Aug. 1.
"We were toward the end of our search pattern, we turned to avoid some rain showers and that’s when we looked down and saw an island, so we decide to check it out and that’s when we saw S.O.S and a boat right next to it on the beach," said Lt. Col. Jason Palmeira-Yen, pilot of the KC-135 Stratotanker that was part of the search effort. "From there we called in HMAS Canberra because they had two helicopters nearby that could assist and land on the island."
"SOS" is an international call for help.
The Australian Department of Defense reported the crew of 1st Aviation Regiment took an armed reconnaissance helicopter to the beach and delivered food and water to the trio, who were in good condition on tiny Pikelot Island.
The U.S. Coast Guard airdropped a radio to the men and informed them the FSS Independence was en-route to rescue and return them home. The ship arrived Aug. 3.
Capt. Christopher Chase, commander, Coast Guard Sector Guam, credited partnerships with making the rescue a success.
"Through coordination with multiple response organizations," he said in a press release, "we were able to save three members of our community and bring them back home to their families."
