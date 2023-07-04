Flags proliferate every July Fourth, but it wasn't always a revered and debated symbol. Unlike the right to assemble or trial by jury, the flag's role was not prescribed by the founders: Flags would have been rare during early Independence Day celebrations and were so peripheral to early U.S. history that no original flag exists.
The Betsy Ross house is seen in Philadelphia. In the bedroom setting of the Betsy Ross House, a reconstruction of where the upholsterer would have worked on her most famous commission, a long flag with a circle of 13 stars hangs over a Chippendale side chair and extends across the floor.
PHILADELPHIA — In the bedroom of the Betsy Ross House, a reconstruction of where the upholsterer worked on her most famous commission, a long flag with a circle of 13 stars hangs over a Chippendale side chair and extends across the floor. Over the weeks in 1776 needed to complete the project, Ross would have likely knelt on the flag, stood on it and treated it more like an everyday banner — not with the kind of reverence we'd expect today.
"She would not have worried about it touching the floor or violating any codes," says Lisa Moulder, director of the Ross House. "The flag did not have any kind of special symbolism."
