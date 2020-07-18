Man gets prison for tying to steal copy of Magna Carta
LONDON — Mark Royden of Canterbury, Kent, is going to prison for four years after he tried a smash-and-grab of an original copy of the Magna Carta.
The Associated Press reported Salisbury Crown Court Judge Richard Parkes sentenced Royden last week for using a hammer to try to smash the security case holding the document at Salisbury Cathedral in England on Oct. 25, 2018. The Magna Carta is the founding document of English law and civil liberties.
Royden failed to break the protective glass, and moments later tourists and cathedral staff tackled him to the ground.
“Magna Carta is a document of huge importance to our country and many other countries that share our democratic traditions,” Judge Richard Parkes said in passing the sentence. “This was a determined attempt on a document of huge historical importance.”
The judge praised the “courageous” acts of visitors and staff members who apprehended Royden, according to The Associated Press, including tourists Matthew and Alexis Delcambre of New Iberia, Louisiana. Matthew Delcambre grabbed the fleeing thief and knocked away the hammer. A church employee tackled Royden and held him down.
“It wasn’t me by myself,” Delcambre said. “It was completely a group effort.”
Defense attorney Nicholas Cotter said a car crash in 1991 affected Royden, causing him brain damage and leading him to be the subject of a court protection order.
Salisbury Cathedral’s Magna Carta is one of the four surviving specimens of the 1215 charter that established the principle that the king is subject to the law.
Motel owner finds unwelcome guests
NORWAY, Maine — Inn Town Motel manager Andrew Coombs wanted to collect payment from one of his motel customers last weekend. But when he entered the room, he found 53 spiders in plastic cases.
The Advertiser Democrat reported Coombs said the arachnids where arranged throughout the room on stands and tables.
Coombs promptly called police.
“The guy had been here about 10 days,” Coombs said. “Turns out he gave me a bogus number and address when he checked in. He said he was from Waterford, but I don’t even know where he’s really from.”
Norway’s Animal Control Officer Robert Larrabee responded to Coombs’ call and referred the case to the Maine Warden Service.
Warden Tim Coombs cited Sean Schoomaker for possessing three tarantulas that are illegal to have in Maine, according to the Advertiser Democrat. The other 50 arachnids were confiscated and transported to Drew Desjardins’ facility — Mr. Drew and His Animals Too — for exotic animals in Lewiston for further identification.
“We’re a family-run business,” Andrew Coombs said. “We won’t put up with that kind of customer.”
Firefighter pushes for burpee record
RALEIGH — A North Carolina firefighter unofficially broke a Guinness World Record when he completed 5,297 burpees in 12 hours.
United Press International reported Nick Christopoulos, 30, said he trained for his record attempt by doing 100 burpees — squat thrusts with a stand in between repetitions — for every call that came in at his firehouse.
“The day I started, I did 1,300 in one day,” he told WTVD-TV.
He said the record was broken twice while he was training, adding more than 600 additional reps to his goal.
“It was pretty devastating,” he recalled, “but it made me train even harder.”
Christopoulos ended his attempt with 5,297. He said he was submitting video evidence and paperwork to Guinness to verify and recognize his record.
