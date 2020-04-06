WASHINGTON — Oregon U.S. Senator Ron Wyden has urged the U.S. Department of the Treasury to do everything in its power to reassure U.S. banks and lenders they are prepared to provide relief to America’s small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Democrat in a news release reported while businesses are eligible to apply for emergency loans through the Payment Protection Program under the recent Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, large and small banks and lenders in Oregon and across the country have stated they are not yet able to issue the loans to implement the Payment Protection Program due to uncertainties regarding the lending program and a lack of clarity from the Small Business Administration and the Treasury Department.
Banks and lenders, however, are concerned they could be held liable for a borrower that obtained a loan by presenting misleading or inaccurate certification information.
, according to Wyden, and that scenario could lead to substantial delays in issuance of critical loans, or even, outright rejection of smaller, lesser-known businesses.
“Already, reports indicate that large banks are rejecting potential loan applicants and redirecting them towards other banks and lenders with whom they might have a pre-existing relationship,” Wyden stated. “For far too many of America’s small businesses, this is simply not an option.”
Wyden asked the Treasury Department to clarify the verification process for borrowers and reiterate that both the Treasury Department and the SBA guarantees 100% of the outstanding balance of these loans, and the guarantee is backed by the full faith and credit of the United States government.
