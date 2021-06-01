LONDON — A drug dealer in the English city of Liverpool thought he was the big cheese — until police got all the evidence they needed to arrest him from a picture he shared of himself holding a small block of creamy Stilton.
Carl Stewart, 39, was sentenced to 13 years and six months in prison at Liverpool Crown Court last week after he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply cocaine, conspiracy to supply heroin, MDMA and ketamine and transferring criminal property.
Were it not for a photo he shared of himself holding the cheese block from the reputable British retailer, Marks & Spencer, he could very well still be supplying large amounts of drugs.
Stewart was arrested after he posted the photo on the encrypted messaging service EncroChat, via his handle “Toffeeforce.” Unbeknownst to him, the service had been cracked by police in Europe. From that, his palm and fingerprints were analyzed and police had their man.
Merseyside Police detective inspector Lee Wilkinson said Stewart had been “caught out by his love of Stilton cheese.”
Stewart isn’t alone in having his criminal activities brought to a premature end by his activities on EncroChat. Merseyside Police say around 60,000 users have now been identified worldwide, with about 10,000 of them in the U.K. alone. All are said to be involved in coordinating and planning the supply and distribution of drugs and weapons, money laundering and other criminal activity.
Merseyside Police arrested more than 60 people as part of Operation Venetic, and three more criminals were sentenced to long-term prison terms May 26. Three more were due for sentencing May 27.
Shaun Harrison, 33, was one of those, sentenced to 10 years and eight months in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to supply cocaine and cannabis. Harrison was caught out after he revealed personal details of himself on EncroChat, on which he went by the handle “Scantbee and Sandferret.”
“Merseyside Police, along with law enforcement agencies across the world, will leave no stone unturned in our pursuit of those people who think they are above the law, and we will continue to target anyone involved in serious organized crime to keep this positive momentum going,” Wilkinson said.
Bad dream stopped Everest guide from climbing peak 26th time
KATHMANDU, Nepal — A record-holding Sherpa climber halted his attempt to scale Mount Everest for a 26th time because of a bad dream but plans to try again next year.
Kami Rita already reached the summit of the world’s highest mountain for a record 25th time earlier this month but stopped his most recent climb more than halfway to the top.
“I was making (the 26th) attempt and had reached up to Camp Three but the weather turned bad and I had a really bad dream,” Rita said on return to Kathmandu on a helicopter from the mountain May 25.
“The gods were telling me not to go and because I really believe in God, I decided to return,” he said but would not elaborate on the dream.
Sherpas believe Everest to be a goddess and have a religious ceremony before stepping on the mountain to make their climbs.
Rita said he would certainly return next year to try to scale the peak a 26th time.
His wife, a few of his friends and government officials greeted him at the Kathmandu airport, but there was no celebratory parade like in the past because the capital is under lockdown due to spiking cases of coronavirus.
Rita and 11 other Sherpa guides reached the summit May 7 and fixed ropes that enabled hundreds of other climbers to use the icy route to the top.
Rita did not comment about the current virus situation on Everest after a prominent Austrian outfitter over the weekend said at least 100 climbers and support staff on the mountain were infected.
Nepalese mountaineering officials have denied there were any active cases at the base camps for climbing the country’s Himalayan mountains.
Foreign guide Lukas Furtenbach halted his Everest expedition due to virus fears and said the outbreak was obvious because he could see sick people at base camp and hear them coughing in their tents.
A total of 408 foreign climbers were issued permits to climb Everest this season, aided by several hundred Sherpas and support staff who’ve been stationed at base camp since April.
Rita, 51, first scaled Everest in 1994 and has been making the trip nearly every year since then. He is one of many Sherpa guides whose expertise and skills are vital to the safety and success of the foreign climbers who head to Nepal each year seeking to stand on top of the 29,032-foot mountain.
His father was among the first Sherpa guides, and Rita followed in his footsteps and then some. In addition to his 25 times to the top of Everest, Rita has scaled several other peaks that are among the world’s highest, including K-2, Cho-Oyu, Manaslu and Lhotse.
