Whimsical new NYC waterfront park floats over Hudson River
NEW YORK — A whimsical new park that appears to float on pilings above the Hudson River opened to the public just off the Manhattan shoreline Friday, May 21, four years after a fight between media mogul Barry Diller and a billionaire real estate developer threatened to derail it.
The new park, called Little Island but nicknamed Diller Island while under construction, was built with $260 million from the foundation of Diller, the former 20th Century Fox CEO, and his wife, fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg.
It joins a string of piers along Manhattan’s west side that have been redeveloped for recreational use over the last 20 years, but its unusual design sets it apart.
Little Island’s flowers, trees and performance spaces rest on 132 concrete pots that the park’s creators call tulip pots. The pots are set on pilings of different heights, so that paths wind through the 2.4-acre park at a gentle, rolling grade.
The park is reachable by two bridges.
The design is from Thomas Heatherwick, who also created the Hudson Yards climbing structure known as the Vessel, some 20 blocks north of Little Island.
Diller, also a major donor to the nearby High Line, has spoken of Little Island as an enchanted forest or a visit to Oz.
“All of it is an oasis of everything fun, whimsical, playful that we can conjure,” he says in a video on the park’s website.
Plans for the project, part of the state-run Hudson River Park, were announced in 2014, but several lawsuits were filed arguing that the park had been planned without public input and could threaten marine wildlife. Real estate developer Douglas Durst, who had been pushed out of his position as chair of the fundraising group Friends of Hudson River Park a few years before, was revealed to have bankrolled the lawsuits filed by the nonprofit City Club of New York.
Facing rising costs because of the litigation, Diller announced in September 2017 that he was pulling the plug. He agreed to revive the project the next month after Gov. Andrew Cuomo brokered a deal.
“We are pleased the project helped get Hudson River Park finished,” Durst, the one-time lawsuit bankroller, said May 19 through a spokesperson.
The spokesperson said the reason Durst had supported the litigation was because the project hadn’t gone through the required regulatory process.
Little Island will be open from 6 a.m. to 1 a.m. every day, but there will be timed entry from noon to 8 p.m. at least through September, executive director Trish Santini said.
Entertainment including musical performances, theater and dance will start in mid-June, she said.
Producer Scott Rudin, who stepped down from the Broadway League last month over allegations of abusive behavior, was part of the team planning the performances spaces but “doesn’t have a formal ongoing relationship with the project,” Santini said.
There will be a mix of free and ticketed performances at the park’s 687-seat amphitheater. A smaller stage in an area called the Glade will host additional performances.
New Yorkers and visitors who walk on the High Line or bike along the waterfront have watched as Little Island was assembled, piece by piece.
The concrete tulips that support the park were fabricated and pieced together in upstate New York and floated down the Hudson by barge, four at a time, Santini said.
Planting started after the massive tulips were in place at the end of 2019. The park’s landscaping was designed by Signe Nielsen of Mathews Nielsen Landscape Architects to evoke a leaf floating on water. It features 35 species of trees, 65 species of shrubs and 290 types of grasses, vines and perennials.
Little Island’s human-made hills provide views of the Hudson on one side and of the city on the other, but the park’s carefully constructed topography makes it feel like its own little world.
“I think it’s going to represent for New York a place to come to rest and restore but also ignite their imaginations and remind us all that we’re creative,” Santini said. “My hope is that people come back time and time again because they realize every time they come there’s always something new and fun to do.”
Rays’ Kiermaier has eye irritation stemming from eyelash
DUNEDIN, Fla. — Tampa Bay Rays center fielder Kevin Kiermaier has another freaky injury: left eye irritation stemming from an eyelash.
Kiermaier left the game Saturday night, May 22, against Toronto in the fifth inning after first experiencing discomfort while shagging balls during batting practice.
“A couple minutes in, I was like, dang it, I got an eyelash in my eye,” Kiermaier said. “There was an eyelash in there and then we rinsed my eye, and then it disappeared or kind of went into one of these crevices or whatever. Once that happened, everything took a turn for the worse.”
“I don’t know how or if we scratched, that’s definitely what it feels like,” Kiermaier added. “I keep telling people it just feels like a piece of sand on the inside of my eyelid. Every time I blink, just pressure, irritation, a scratching feeling.”
Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash said Kiermaier was not scheduled to start in the May 23 game against the Blue Jays but was available off the bench.
Kiermaier felt slight improvement that day.
“Still feel a little bit of a scratch or irritation, whatever we’ve got going on in there,” he said.
Kiermaier has a history of offbeat injuries, including hurting his hand during a base-running slide and injuring a wrist while attempting a diving catch.
“Just one of those weird things,” he said. “Seems like this stuff could only happen to me. Got to get through it and roll with the punches. I’ll be fine. I assume I’ll be 100% whenever my eye chooses to cooperate, but we’re kind of waiting for that moment.”
— The Associated Press
