Russian city to demolish derided ‘Robot’ building
MOSCOW — A hulking, never-occupied building sardonically likened to a robot’s head that has loomed over the Russian city of Kaliningrad for decades is to be demolished next year, the region’s governor says.
The 21-story House of Soviets was left unfinished when funding ran out in 1985 amid the Soviet Union’s economic struggles. The building, which later was assessed to be structurally unsound, became one of the city’s most widely known emblems, particularly when the fan zone for the 2018 World Cup matches in Kaliningrad was set up in a vast square next to it.
The Brutalist building’s protruding covered balconies resembling two eyes and a mouth led to its nickname “The Buried Robot.”
Regional governor Anton Alikhanov said demolition is expected to begin early next year and officials are discussing the possibility of making fragments of it available as souvenirs, the Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper reported.
— Associated Press
Bend man sues doctor, alleges he was having an affair with his wife
BEND — A Bend man was experiencing depression as a result of his failing marriage so he went to his family physician, who counseled him on ways to improve his marriage and prescribed him marijuana and CBD.
The patient now states in a lawsuit that all along, the doctor, Ronald Rosen, was having an affair with his wife.
In a complaint filed Monday, Nov. 16, in Deschutes County Circuit Court, local musician and financial adviser Pierson Tone seeks $2.9 million from Rosen for professional negligence.
“As a result of (Rosen’s) conduct, plaintiff sustained emotional distress including … the loss of his marriage and emotional and social destruction of his family,” the lawsuit states.
Rosen did not return messages left at his office.
From 2015 to 2018, Tone, his wife and two children received medical care at Rosen’s clinic, Open Paths Integrative Medicine, on N.E. Fifth St., Bend, according to the suit. At some point, Rosen began a relationship with Tone’s wife.
In November 2018, Tone went to Rosen to treat his depression, which was caused by stress in his relationship, the lawsuit states.
Rosen counseled Tone and offered him solutions to enhance and heal his marriage, and prescribed him herbs and breathing techniques for his depression, in addition to marijuana and CBD.
After the visit, Tone learned Rosen had been involved with his wife for an “extended” period of time, the complaint states. The couple later divorced.
Rosen has been licensed to practice medicine in Oregon since 1991, according to the Oregon Medical Board. He has no prior cases of medical malpractice.
Rosen offers patients a range of holistic alternatives, according to his website. He’s trained to perform acupuncture, osteopathic manipulation and biodynamic cranial osteopathy.
He also is a certified laughter yoga leader.
Tone, 47, has experienced success in the fields of music and finance.
Tone’s attorney, James D. Huegli, declined to comment.
— The Bulletin
