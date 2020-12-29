Gingerbread monolith delights San Francisco on Christmas Day
SAN FRANCISCO — In true pop-up art fashion, a nearly 7-foot-tall monolith made of gingerbread mysteriously appeared on a San Francisco hilltop on Christmas Day and collapsed the next day.
The three-sided tower, held together by icing and decorated with a few gumdrops, delighted the city on Friday when word spread about its existence.
During his morning run, Ananda Sharma told KQED-FM he climbed to Corona Heights Park to see the sunrise when he spotted what he thought was a big post. He said he smelled the scent of gingerbread before realizing what it was.
“It made me smile. I wonder who did it, and when they put it there,” he said.
People trekked to the park throughout the day, even as light rain fell on the ephemeral, edible art object. In one video posted online, someone took a bite of the gingerbread.
Phil Ginsburg, head of city’s Recreation and Parks Department, told KQED the site “looks like a great spot to get baked” and confirmed his staff will not remove the monument “until the cookie crumbles.”
It did by Saturday morning, a fitting end to what was surely an homage to the discovery and swift disappearance of a shining metal monolith in Utah’s red-rock desert last month.
Christmas treat: Overnight at FAO Schwarz for one NYC family
NEW YORK— It was like getting a peek at Santa’s workshop.
A New York City family had a most unusual holiday experience — spending the night at the FAO Schwarz toy store in midtown Manhattan, overlooking the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree.
The special night came from a collaboration between the well-known toy store and Airbnb, which listed the special event earlier this month.
FAO Schwarz set up accommodations in their store, with a living room looking out on the giant tree, as well as a sleeping area and a dining table setup.
The family had free run of the store, including the giant step-on keyboard known to many from the movie “Big.” They also got a shopping spree.
David Niggli, chief merchandising officer for FAO Schwarz, called it “an incredible holiday treat.”
In a nod to the pandemic, the family had to prove New York City residency so as to avoid any need for travel, and the members had to live in the same household. Airbnb pledged the space would be cleaned according to their protocols.
— Associated Press
