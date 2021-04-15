Woman gets probation for unlawful sale of pangolin scales
PORTLAND — A woman who illegally imported pangolin scales and sold them to an undercover officer from her Southeast Portland store was sentenced Monday, April 12, to three years of federal probation.
Agnes Yu, 53, who has owned Wing Ming Herbs with her husband for about 20 years, said the scales are believed to have medicinal properties and used to help promote the production of breast milk.
Yu admitted to ordering the scales from an importer in San Francisco and selling 30 grams of the scales to the officer for $165 in 2017, according to a prosecutor.
Personnel at the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service National Fish and Wildlife Forensics Laboratory confirmed the scales were from a pangolin, a species of scaled anteater-like mammals endemic to Asia and sub-Saharan Africa.
Yu pleaded guilty to reckless sale of illegally imported wildlife.
The Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora, also known as CITES, prohibits all commercial trafficking in pangolins.
In 2018, a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service undercover agent purchased from Wing Ming Herbs giant sea horses and fins from scalloped hammerhead sharks under the protection of the Endangered Species Act, prosecutors said.
The federal agency searched the store with a warrant and seized thousands of additional wildlife items, which Yu agreed to abandon, prosecutors said.
Her husband, Ken Yu, said in court they were never trying to break the law and they would volunteer to help with community education and outreach about the wildlife laws.
Fore, dad! McIlroy sends errant Masters shot off his father
AUGUSTA, Ga. — Rory McIlroy hit his approach on the seventh hole Thursday, April 8, at the Masters right where he was aiming.
Problem was, he was aiming at his father.
Gerry McIlroy was standing near the right side of the green, watching his son play his second shot from off to the left of the fairway. The ball wound up hitting Gerry McIlroy in the left leg.
“It was a perfect shot,” Rory McIlroy said.
Well, kind of. He wound up making bogey, which was his third consecutive one at that point.
“It was dead straight,” Rory McIlroy said. “But I think he was OK. He didn’t limp away. He walked away pretty swiftly, so that was all right.”
Gerry McIlroy is a pretty good golfer himself. He introduced his son to the game long ago, and has developed quite a following among his fellow members at his home course, Seminole Golf Club in Florida.
There’s a tradition of sorts in golf that when someone gets struck by an errant ball, the golfer signs a glove and presents it to the person as a part-apology, part-souvenir. McIlroy didn’t seem like he was planning to give one to his dad.
“I think he just needs to go and put some ice on,” he said. “Maybe I’ll autograph a bag of frozen peas for him.”
Maine couple celebrates bicentennial with hidden treasure
BANGOR, Maine — A pair of Mainers have hidden $20,000 somewhere in the state and they’re inviting treasure seekers to come and get it.
The creators of the treasure hunt and the company behind the hunt, Dirigo Treasures LLC, are Kurt and Kelly Stokes of Newcastle, the Lincoln County News reports.
The couple spent three years exploring locations around the state before creating an elaborate hide-and-seek game.
“We created the game to celebrate Maine’s 200 years of statehood,” Kurt Stokes told the newspaper. “What better way to celebrate Maine than to get people out of the house, out of their town and exploring parts of the state they never knew existed?”
Finding the Dirigo treasure will involve solving a secret, a riddle and a puzzle. Getting started means ponying up for a deck of cards or flash cards for $19.99 or $39.99, with a dollar from each sale going to the Maine Cancer Foundation. The couple ensured that the quest for the hidden treasure is legal, ethical and environmentally responsible.
“We abided by the principles of leaving no trace,” Kurt Stokes said.
— Associated Press
