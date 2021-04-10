Man, a steal! Rare Superman comic sells for record $3.25M
NEW YORK — One of the few copies of the comic book that introduced Superman to the world has sold for a super-sized, record-setting price.
The issue of Action Comics No. 1 went for $3.25 million in a private sale, ComicConnect.com, an online auction and consignment company, announced Tuesday, April 6.
It narrowly bested the previous record for the comic, set in the auction of another copy in 2014 for slightly over $3.2 million.
The comic, published in 1938, “really is the beginning of the superhero genre,” said ComicConnect.com COO Vincent Zurzolo, who brokered the sale.
It told readers about the origins of Superman, how he came to Earth from another planet and went by Clark Kent.
The seller of this particular issue bought the comic in 2018 for slightly more than $2 million.
Zurzolo said that while there were hundreds of thousands of copies initially published, it’s estimated only about 100 exist today, and in varying conditions. He said this copy is among the best-kept ones.
“There’s no comic book that you could value higher in terms of a comic book than Action Comics No. 1,” he said.
A paper cowboy rides out his quarantine in Australian hotel
WELLINGTON, New Zealand — By Day 3 of being confined to his Australian hotel room for quarantine, David Marriott was getting bored. He'd watched a few seasons of "The Sopranos" and his eyes were getting tired from reading.
Then his lunch arrived in a brown paper bowl and he thought "Aha. That's a hat waiting to happen."
The paper cowboy was born.
Using the good quality paper bags his food was delivered in each day, Marriott, an art director on TV commercials, began fashioning an outfit. He added a brim to his hat, and then came the waistcoat and chaps. Next? A horse, of course.
He found an ironing board in his cupboard and tied on a desk lamp for the neck and head, creating a skeleton. Coffee pods became the eyes and nostrils. He named the horse Russell after an old dad joke: "Have you heard about the paper cowboys? They were caught and hung for rustling."
The creative world Marriott made inside his Brisbane hotel room became more intricate by the day as he added plot lines in video clips he posted online. The Clingfilm Kid became the villain, out to steal Russell while he was sleeping.
Like Wilson from the movie "Castaway," Marriott says Russell can also be a sounding board.
"It's an existential conversation, quite philosophical," he says. "Like, why are we here? What are we doing?"
And he's given the Rydges hotel staff a laugh by asking that Russell be taken for walks.
"It's been cheering everyone up," he said. "The hotel staff, they're in hospitality but they have all these guests that they can't see or interact with."
The story behind Marriott's quarantine stay is more sobering. His dad Harry had a fall at his London home and was taken to a hospital, where he had an operation and was starting rehabilitation. But then he caught the coronavirus.
"I was really lucky my mom and sisters were there, and were allowed in to see him," Marriott said. "I would Zoom with him at 3 a.m. To see him deteriorating was heartbreaking. But I was able to say goodbye and make peace."
Marriott flew over from Australia for the funeral in what he says was a grim trip. Like other Australians returning home, he was required to quarantine at a hotel for two weeks.
Marriott said he's been making props his whole life. Even when he was a kid he used to get in trouble for breaking his dad's tools.
Because quarantine guests are considered potentially infectious, their food is delivered in disposable containers and plates that are discarded rather than recycled, which Marriott found a bit grating. But he said he's barely thrown anything out since his stay began, and has only needed to order in a few extras like sticky tape and clingfilm.
And when he leaves on Saturday, he's hoping to take Russell and his other creations with him. He said there had been interest from a film center which wants Russell in an art show.
"He's a bit of superstar now," Marriott said.
After all, he can just fold Russell up and pop him in his bag.
—Associated Press
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.