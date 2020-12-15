'Jingle Johns' helps you flush the holiday blues
GARY, Ind. — Service Sanitation of Gary, Indian, once again decked out its portable toilets to brighten the holidays.
Each year since 2013 the waste management company creates an annual light show using its port-a-potties to display animated faces singing holiday songs. This year, Service Sanitation set up "Jingle Johns, A Lighted Loo Experience" with 32 toilets belting out "Hallelujah." You can see the 2-minute, 50-second video on YouTube.
Service Sanitation claims its latest display of singing port-a-potties set a world record for the most animated faces on a single holiday light display.
"From our loo to yours" the company urged, "Merry Christmas!"
Louisville Zoo female snow leopard tests positive for coronavirus
LOUISVILLE, Ky — A female snow leopard at the Louisville Zoo has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19 in humans.
The state zoo of Kentucky in a press release Friday, Dec. 11, announced 5-year-old NeeCee likely acquired the infection from an asymptomatic staff member, despite precautions by the Zoo.
The zoo is awaiting confirmatory results of the other two male snow leopards – Kimti and Meru. All three cats are doing well with mild symptoms, and the zoo continues to monitor their health closely, according to the press release. The zoo anticipates continued improvement in the coming days and for three big cats to recover.
The zoo also reported none of its other animals are showing symptoms.
The three snow leopards began exhibiting minor respiratory symptoms, including an occasional dry cough or wheeze, within the last two weeks, the press release stated, and the zoo had the snow leopards tested for the coronavirus.
In April, zoo keepers working with cats, nonhuman primates, bats and ferrets began wearing personal protective equipment when near the animals. All zoo staff go through a health screening at the start of their day, stay at home if feeling unwell and are tested if symptoms of COVID-19 arise.
"Fortunately, based on clinical cases in large cats at other zoos in the country to this point, SARS-CoV-2 infection does not appear to be life-threatening," according to Dr. Zoli Gyimesi, the Louisville Zoo's senior staff veterinarian. "We will be closely monitoring the snow leopards for ongoing symptoms and resampling them to identify when they have cleared the infection."
Based on current knowledge, the risk of infected animals, including this snow leopard, spreading the virus to humans is considered low. COVID-19 remains predominantly a disease transmitted from person to person. The zoo reported it initiated all necessary safety precautions and public health inspections before reopening last spring and remains open throughout the winter.
Gyimesi met with the keeper staff who care for the cats to establish additional precautions when caring for the snow leopards. This includes enhanced PPE. All zoo staff are following COVID-19 safety protocols recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Louisville Metro Health and Wellness. The snow leopards are off exhibit while NeeCee recovers and the zoo awaits the confirmatory results on the remaining two snow leopards.
The zoo sent fecal samples from all three cats to the Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory at the University of Illinois, College of Veterinary Medicine on Friday, Dec. 4. Due to mild symptoms, the zoo elected to test feces rather than anesthetize the cats for more invasive diagnostics.
Initial polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, testing was conducted Monday, Dec. 7. A positive result at a regional lab is presumptive until it can be confirmed at the USDA National Veterinary Services Laboratories in Ames, Iowa. The presumptive positive samples were therefore forwarded to the federal animal diagnostic lab for confirmatory testing and produced this finding.
This is the first confirmed case of the coronavirus infection in a snow leopard. This discovery contributes to the growing knowledge about this novel coronavirus and transmission between people and animals.
In April 2020, four tigers and three lions were confirmed positive at an Association of Zoos and Aquariums zoo in New York. An additional three tigers at an AZA zoo in Tennessee were confirmed to be infected this fall. In all cases, the animals recovered and are doing well. As recently as this week, a zoo in Spain reported four lions testing positive.
The USDA keeps a list of confirmed cases in animals, and in Kentucky to date, there has been one confirmed case of coronavirus in a domestic cat. For more information on how to prevent COVID-19 in people and animals, visit the CDC webpage.

