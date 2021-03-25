Eruption of Iceland volcano easing, not affecting flights
REYKJAVIK, Iceland — The eruption of a long-dormant volcano that sent streams of lava flowing across a small valley in southwestern Iceland is easing and shouldn’t interfere with air travel, the Icelandic Meteorological Office said Saturday.
The fissure eruption began at around 8:45 p.m. Friday, March 19, in the Geldinga Valley, about 20 miles southwest of the capital, Reykjavik, the Met Office said. The eruption is “minor” and there were no signs of ash or dust that could disrupt aviation, the agency said.
“The more we see, the smaller this eruption gets,” geophysicist Pall Einarsson told The Associated Press on Saturday after monitoring the volcano throughout the night.
This southwestern corner of Iceland is the most heavily populated part of the country. The Department of Emergency Management said it doesn’t anticipate evacuations, unless levels of volcanic gases rise significantly.
Keflavik Airport, Iceland’s international air traffic hub, said flights have remained on schedule since the eruption began.
“There is no indication of production of ash and tephra, and there is no imminent hazard for aviation,” the Met Office said on its website.
In 2010, an eruption of the Eyjafjallajokull volcano in Iceland sent clouds of ash and dust into the atmosphere, interrupting air travel between Europe and North America because of concerns the material could damage jet engines. More than 100,000 flights were grounded, stranding millions of passengers.
The Geldinga Valley eruption is the first on the Reykjanes Peninsula in almost 800 years.
The area began rumbling with increased seismic activity 15 months ago, and the tremors increased dramatically last month.
Over the past three weeks, the area has been rattled by about 50,000 small earthquakes, dozens of them magnitude 4 or stronger, the Met Office said.
Iceland, located above a volcanic hotspot in the North Atlantic, averages one eruption every four to five years. The last one was at Holuhraun in 2014, when a fissure eruption spread lava the size of Manhattan over the interior highland region.
Scientists flew over the Geldinga Valley eruption on Saturday morning and estimated the eruptive fissure was about 1,640 feet. The two streams of lava were about 2.5 kilometers from the nearest road.
German brewery pairs with bakers to use surplus beer
DUESSELDORF, Germany — With restaurants and bars all closed due to pandemic restrictions, a Duesseldorf brewery found itself with 1,585 gallons of its copper-colored “Altbier” unsold and nearing its expiry date. But with trying times come novel solutions. Fuechschen Brewery brewery paired up with craft bakers already using leftover grains from the brewing process to produce loaves of “Treberbrot,” or “Spent Grain Bread.”
“It would have been such a shame to just toss out such a tasty beer,” said Peter Koenig, whose family has run the brewery since 1908.
“Then we came up with this idea to bake the bread with the beer, to leave out the water,” he said Tuesday. “I think it’s great that these two craft industries have come together like this.”
About a dozen bakeries have been producing the Treberbrot since the start of the week, giving the added bonus of a bottle of Fuechschen’s Altbier, a regional specialty, for free with each loaf.
“It’s a very hearty, tasty bread with a crispy baked crust and a soft middle,” said baker Janika Derksen, whose family runs Coelven bakery.She said that word of the bread, which her bakery sells for 3.95 euros ($4.65) a loaf including the bottle of Altbier, has spread rapidly.
“We’ve had queries from all across Germany if we can send it by mail, which we gladly do,” she said.
Customer Michael Maassen dropped by on Tuesday to pick up a loaf for himself — and the bottle of Altbier — after hearing about the promotion from social media.
“It’s a great campaign, solidarity with one another is more important now than it ever has been,” said the 48-year-old soldier.
Beer sales in Germany have been hurt by lockdown measures that have kept restaurants and bars shut since the beginning of November, except for takeouts. That’s a problem particularly for Germany’s many small brewers, which often rely heavily on selling draft beer that they can’t shift at the moment.
BYU players get assist for freeing Wade from elevator
INDIANAPOLIS — The BYU Cougars already have the biggest assist in the NCAA Tournament and they had yet to play their first game.
Jesse Wade was stuck in an elevator for 40 minutes at the team’s Indianapolis hotel before his teammates forced open the doors and freed the junior guard.
The whole affair played out on Twitter Thursday night, March 18, including a video showing several teammates prying open the elevator doors and an ecstatic Wade popping out into the hallway to cheers.
“Scariest moment of my life but I knew the boys had my back,” Wade tweeted.
Coach Mark Pope had some fun with the situation. He was on a video hookup on his phone with Wade.
“We came down to dinner and right now we’ve got a fallen soldier. Jesse Wade is stuck in the elevator,” Pope said to the sound of laughter in the background.
“It’s been about 15 minutes. It’s brutal,” Wade said. “I’m starved. My thirst isn’t being quenched. All the boys are eating yummy food without me.”’
Pope said he was passing around the phone so teammates could comfort Wade.
“’Hey Jesse, most of the food is gone but we’re going to save you a dinner roll,”’ Pope joked. “’I’m kidding, man. We’ve got a big spread here for you.”
