Call of Duty among finalists for Video Game Hall of Fame
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Voting is open for the next inductees into the World Video Game Hall of Fame, with Call of Duty, Guitar Hero and Animal Crossing among the 12 finalists.
Also on the ballot announced Thursday, March 17, are: FarmVille, FIFA International Soccer, Mattel Football, Microsoft Flight Simulator, Pole Position, Portal, StarCraft, Tron and Where in the World is Carmen San Diego.
"These finalists embody what it means to be a good game,” said Jon-Paul Dyson, director of the International Center for the History of Electronic Games at The Strong museum, where the hall of fame is housed.
To be inducted, games have to have longevity, geographical reach and leave a mark on the industry and pop culture.
The winners are chosen by an international committee of journalists and scholars versed in video games and their role in society. Fans can weigh in as part of an online “Player's Choice” ballot through March 25.
The three inductees will take their place in the hall of fame during a virtual ceremony May 6, joining 28 past honorees that include Minecraft, Grand Theft Auto III, John Madden Football, Pac-Man and Microsoft Solitaire.
The hall inducted its first class in 2015 with the goal of recognizing electronic games of all types — arcade, console, computer, handheld, and mobile.
Heads up: Some sea slugs grow new bodies after decapitation
TOKYO — Scientists have discovered the ultimate case of regeneration: Some decapitated sea slugs can regrow hearts and whole new bodies.
This "wonder of nature," reported in a biology journal March 8, could eventually help scientists better understand and tackle regeneration of human tissue.
Biology researcher Sayaka Mitoh said she loves studying Japanese sea slugs because they are small, cute and weird. They can even briefly photosynthesize like a plant drawing food from the sun.
One day in the lab, she saw something bizarre: A sea slug had decapitated itself and the head kept on moving and living. Then a couple more did the same, according to a study in Current Biology.
So the doctoral student and Nara Women's University aquatic ecology professor Yoichi Yusa tried it themselves, cutting the heads off 16 sea slugs. Six of the creatures started regeneration, with three succeeding and surviving. One of the three even lost and regrew its body twice. Two different species of Japanese sea slugs did this regeneration trick.
Other creatures can cast off body parts when needed, like when some lizards drop their tails to get away from a predator, in a biological phenomenon called autotomy.
"We think that this is the most extreme case of autotomy,'' Yusa said. "Some animals can autotomize their legs or appendages or tails, but no other animal shed their whole body."
Scientists had thought that such a relatively large animal — one of the sea slug species can grow to 6 inches long — couldn't survive without a heart to pump blood and nutrients to the brain, said Canadian marine biologist Susan Anthony, who wasn't part of the study.
But the same thing that makes this species spectacular is probably what helps it pull off the trick, said Anthony and Yusa.
When these sea slugs eat a certain type of algae they can photosynthesize their food from sunlight and oxygen, just like a plant, for about 10 days, Yusa said. What's probably happening after decapitation is the head sort of acts like a plant, he said. It turns a shade of green and gets its energy from oxygen and sunlight. The fact that it becomes tiny helps, he said.
These species probably developed the feat as a way of fighting off parasites, Mitoh and Yusa said.
Humans may be able to learn something useful from the sea creatures, several scientists said. What's especially intriguing is these sea slugs are more complex than flatworms or other species that are known to regenerate, said Nicholas Curtis, a biology professor at Ave Maria University who wasn't part of the study.
"It is of course a wonder of nature, but understanding the underlying molecular mechanisms involved could help us to understand how our cells and tissues can be used to repair damage," Curtis said in an email.
— Associated Press
