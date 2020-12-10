Scene from ‘Elf’ comes to life as Buddy meets dad in Boston
BOSTON — Just like a real-life movie, the story of Buddy the Elf meeting his biological father has come to life, just in time for the holidays.
Doug Henning wore a costume like the one actor Will Ferrell’s character wore in “Elf” while meeting his father face to face for the first time last month at Boston’s Logan Airport. He even broke into the same awkward song from the 2003 movie — sample lyrics: “I’m here, with my dad. And we never met, and he wants me to sing him a song!”
“When he came out of the airport, he probably thought I was a lunatic,” Henning, 43, of Eliot, Maine, told Boston.com. “It was a really good way to break the ice.”
His biological father didn’t get the joke because he hadn’t seen the movie, which is about a man raised at the North Pole who meets his dad for the first time. But that didn’t stop him from giving his son a big hug.
Henning said he was raised by “amazing” adoptive parents but he was excited when cousins he met through ancestry.com helped to put him in touch with his biological father. Just like the movie, the father didn’t know about his son.
The two met on Zoom and Henning’s dad was able to fly to Boston for Thanksgiving.
Henning said he was inspired to dress as the character from “Elf” after watching the movie before the meetup.
Cleveland corrects location of John Heisman landmark
CLEVELAND — After more than 40 years, the city of Cleveland has granted landmark status to the correct birthplace of John Heisman, the namesake of college football’s most prestigious player award.
The city council and Mayor Frank Jackson have corrected a 42-year-old error that mistakenly marked a residence three blocks away from the site granted landmark status as Heisman’s birth site, Cleveland.com reported.
Heisman, a College Football Hall of Fame inductee, is regarded as the father of the forward pass and considered one of the greatest innovators of football.
Over four decades, Heisman coached at Oberlin College, Buchtel College — now the University of Akron — Auburn, Clemson, Georgia Tech, Penn, Washington & Jefferson and Rice.
Karl Brunjes, an official with Cleveland’s Landmarks Commission, said questions surrounding Heisman’s birthplace started soon after the marker was erected in 1978. Brunjes told the city council the confusion was caused by ordinances that changed how streets were numbered in the late 19th and early 20th century.
The historic marker, which has yet to be made, also will correct Heisman’s birthdate.
The original marker listed it as Oct. 3, 1869, but a family Bible listed it as Oct. 23 of that same year, Brunjes said. Heisman died in 1936 in New York.
— Associated Press
