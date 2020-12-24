Motorist rescued after 10 hours in car buried by snow plow
NEW YORK — A man who drove off the road in a recent snowstorm spent 10 hours trapped in his car after a passing plow and rapidly accumulating snow buried it, finally managing to get a 911 call through and being rescued by a New York state trooper.
Kevin Kresen, 58, of Candor, drove off the road in the town of Owego and became “plowed in by a truck,” state police said.
“If he was in there for another hour his body temperature would have gone lower, and I’m convinced he wouldn’t have made it,” State Police Sgt. Jason Cawley, who rescued the man, said in an interview.
Kresen drove into a ditch around midnight and called 911 through the wee hours of Nov. 17 but had trouble connecting. The vehicle became completely disabled, authorities said, leaving Kresen without heat.
“He finally got through a few times and was geolocated, but not very well because of the spottiness of the reception,” Cawley said.
First responders narrowed the call to a 3-mile stretch along the Susquehanna River in Owego, which got over 40 inches of snow in the storm. The storm covered Kresen’s Ford Fusion in snow, and at least one plow passed by as he remained trapped.
Cawley climbed miles of snowbanks, finally happening on one that looked slightly different and was in front of a house. He believed at first he was looking at a row of mailboxes.
“I reached in to find which address I was at when I punched the side window of a car,” Cawley said. “I was a little shocked because I was actually standing almost on top of the car.”
The 22-year veteran of the New York State Police cleared off the glass and asked whether anyone was inside.
“I’m inside the car and I can’t feel my feet,” Kresen told him.
“My heart jumped,” Cawley said. He dug Kresen out with the help of a passerby.
Kresen was suffering from hypothermia and frostbite and had gotten to the point where he had stopped shivering, Cawley said.
“That’s a very bad place to be when your body has stopped making heat and stopped trying to warm itself,” he said.
Kresen, whose speech was slurring, was helped into a marked police car and then driven to an ambulance, where he began warming up.
“He was grateful to have been pulled out,” said Cawley, who called the case his “first Arctic rescue.”
Estonians erect statue and give home to beloved stray dog
TALLINN, Estonia — Zorik was never the tail-wagging or hand-licking type. But that didn’t stop the free-spirited vagabond dog from winning many hearts.
When the black-and-white mutt, long a presence in a Tallinn neighborhood, was taken from the Estonian capital to the countryside earlier in 2020 to live out his days in the safe and restful surroundings of a family’s back yard, he was missed so much the residents immortalized him with a statue.
“People donated for the monument. They wanted it and they still follow his fate even though he is already old and frail,” said Heiki Valner, an animal rescue volunteer who thought up the idea of the statue of Zorik and organized the fundraising.
A local artist was commissioned to create the likeness of Zorik, with his upright ears and shaggy hair around his muzzle, along with a cat nestled against him.
The statue, now in front of a shopping center, is a tribute to Zorik and his animal companions, and to all strays. Zorik once had a dog companion who was killed in a car accident. He then took up with stray cats and was seen with them often, even while sleeping.
Residents say Zorik first appeared as a pup about 12 years ago in a coal storage area in a nearby port, and had been a fixture ever since in Kalamaja, a working-class district that is transforming into a magnet for hipsters.
In a society where the divide between ethnic Estonians and ethnic Russians is acutely felt, Zorik managed to bridge the divide, winning over Russian-speaking old women who fed him, as well as Estonian hipsters, including a group now opening a cafe named “Zorik.”
“He was a point of social integration,” Valner said.
He was so well-liked that residents would sometimes feed him the best cuts of beef. But nobody could ever catch and domesticate him.
“When people tried to regulate or restrict him, he just escaped,” Valner said. “He was just a free spirit.”
Viktoria Ger, who has given Zorik a new home in an enclosure with a doghouse behind her own family home, describes him as a “peculiar dog.”
“He doesn’t want to be close to people so he doesn’t like to be petted,” she said. “Probably he has been hurt by people during his life, so he doesn’t trust people.”
Valner said Zorik eventually had to be removed from the city for his own safety because he would fall asleep on the railway, tram tracks or on the road.
He tried to escape and return to his old roaming territory, but now his frailty has finally won out over his free spirit.
As is to be expected, there also were those over the years who did not want the dog around.
“This was a contest of good and evil,” Valner said. “There were those who demanded he be captured and eliminated and others who protected and fed him. This time, kindness won.”
— Associated Press
