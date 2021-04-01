Volkswagen hoaxes media with fake statement on name change
DETROIT — Volkswagen of America issued false statements this week saying it would change its brand name to “Voltswagen” to stress its commitment to electric vehicles, only to reverse course Tuesday, March 30, and admit the supposed name change was a joke.
Mark Gillies, a company spokesperson, confirmed Tuesday the statement had been a pre-April Fool’s Day joke after having insisted Monday the release was legitimate and the name change accurate. The company’s false statement was distributed again Tuesday, saying the brand-name change reflected a shift to more battery-electric vehicles.
Volkswagen’s intentionally fake news release, highly unusual for a major public company, coincides with its efforts to repair its image as it tries to recover from a 2015 scandal in which it cheated on government emissions tests and allowed diesel-powered vehicles to illegally pollute the air.
In that scandal, Volkswagen admitted that about 11 million diesel vehicles worldwide were fitted with the deceptive software. The software reduced nitrogen oxide emissions when the cars were placed on a test machine but allowed higher emissions and improved engine performance during normal driving. The scandal cost Volkswagen $35 billion (30 billion euros) in fines and civil settlements and led to the recall of millions of vehicles.
The company’s fake news release resulted in articles about the name change in multiple media outlets, including The Associated Press.
The fake release could land Volkswagen in trouble with U.S. securities regulators because its stock price rose nearly 5% on Tuesday, the day the bogus statement was officially issued. Investors of late have been responding positively to news of companies increasing electric vehicle production, swelling the value of shares of Tesla as well as of some EV startups.
James Cox, who teaches corporate and securities law at Duke University, said the Securities and Exchange Commission should take action to deal with such misinformation, which can distort stock prices.
“The whole market has gone crazy,” Cox said. “We need to draw a pretty clear line in the sand, I believe, about what is permissible and what isn’t permissible.”
This week’s Volkswagen incident bears some similarity to one in 2018 in which Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk tweeted that he had secured the funding to take the company private — a comment that drove up the stock price, Cox noted. Later, it was revealed that the funding had not been lined up. Musk and Tesla each agreed to pay $20 million in penalties to the SEC.
Late Tuesday, VW issued a statement confirming that it won’t be changing its brand name to “Voltswagen.”
“The renaming was designed to be an announcement in the spirit of April Fool’s Day,” the company said.
Tim Calkins, a clinical professor of marketing at Northwestern University, said April Fool’s jokes are common in marketing. But he said it’s rare for a company to deliberately mislead reporters.
“The problem is that in the short run, you can fool people, and it seems cute and entertaining,” Calkins said. “But in the long run, you really do need positive and good relations with the media. For a company that already has credibility problems, this is really a strange move.”
Calkins said that while the incident might not hurt VW with consumers, the company needs good relations with reporters to build its brand image over time.
— Associated Press
Research team reports breakthrough in turboencabulator, more
ARKHAM, Mass. — Researchers at Miskatonic University in Arkham, Massachusetts, recently announced a breakthrough in the development of the turboencabulator.
For a number of years, engineers at the prestigious rival of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have worked to bring perfection to the idea of a Lee/Kirby transmission — that is, a means to not only supply inverse reactive current for in unilateral phase detractors but also provide the automatic synchronization of cardinal grammeters.
The original machine had a base plate of prefamulated amulite surmounted by a malleable logarithmic casing in such a way that the two MacReady bearings were in a direct line with the panametric fan. The latter consists simply of six hydrocoptic marzlevanes, so fitted to the ambifacient lunar waneshaft that side fumbling was effectively prevented.
The new principle involves generating power by the modial interaction of magneto-reluctance from dilithium capacitive duractance. The main winding employs the lotus-o-delta type placed in panendermic semi-boloid slots of the stator, every seventh conductor connected by a non-reversible tremie pipe to the differential girdle spring on the “up” end of the grammeters.
The team in another breakthrough connected dual-polarized coaxial cables via an Initech interface from the turboencabulator’s interocitor to successfully charge and operate a flux capacitor for .00025 seconds, creating a localized space-time differential, as predicted in Einstein’s theory of special relativity.
Physicist Ian Donnelly led the team. He said this was the first step in attempting to create an oscillation overthruster, which one day could allow for the transportation of objects through solid matter.
He also said the team continues to assess measurements from the experiment and soon will publish the full results.
The Wayland-Yutani Corporation is funding the research.
— The Observer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.