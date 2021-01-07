Acrobats hurt in circus accident reach $52.5M settlement
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Eight acrobats severely injured when the rigging suspending them by their hair plummeted to the floor during a circus performance in Rhode Island in 2014 reached a $52.5 million settlement in late December with the ownership and management of the arena where the circus was held.
“It’s a great result, it’s the right result and it’s a just result,” Zachary Mandell, an attorney for the eight women, said of the settlement, first reported by The Providence Journal.
A metal clip that held the acrobats 20 feet above the floor of the Dunkin’ Donuts Center snapped during the May 2014 performance, causing the women to suffer broken bones and spinal injuries. A ninth worker on the ground also was hurt.
Some of the women still suffer from “life-altering” injuries, according to Mandell, who said he could not get into specifics because of medical privacy laws.
“These clients will now be able to have meaningful recoveries with the assistance of this settlement,” he said.
The women in 2016 sued the Rhode Island Convention Center Authority, which owns the arena, and SMG, which manages it. Sean Brousseau, listed as an attorney for both entities, said Monday he could neither confirm nor deny a settlement.
The settlement will be paid by insurers, Mandell said.
According to the lawsuit, SMG agreed to manage all events and maintain safety inside the center, and arranged with Florida-based Feld Entertainment Inc., the parent company of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus, to bring the circus to Providence.
After the accident, which occurred in front of thousands of spectators, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration concluded circus staff had overloaded a carabiner clip. The clip held up a chandelier-like apparatus from which the women were suspended by their hair.
OSHA cited Feld for a “serious” infraction of industry practice and imposed the maximum possible fine, $7,000.
Feld Entertainment disputed the finding.
Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus, which closed in 2017, also agreed to take several steps to improve safety.
An email seeking comment was left with Feld.
— Associated Press
Invasion of the green crabs in Coos Bay estuary
It’s almost like something out of a horror movie. Waves of invasive European green crabs are threatening the Coos Bay estuary and its existing population of Dungeness crabs, as well as clams, oysters, and mussels, according to a recent report published by South Slough National Estuarine Research Reserve.
The report comes on the heels of a 19-year study conducted by the Reserve and Oregon State University scientists, during which researchers trapped crabs annually throughout the Coos Bay estuary, on Oregon’s southern coast. In 2020, about 77% of the crabs caught were European green crabs. The green crabs were found at all sites, but were most abundant in mid to upper parts of the estuary, the study found.
The number of green crabs collected in the estuary has consistently increased since 2016, when the average number of crabs caught in each trap set by the researchers was less than one (0.92). In 2020, an average of 4.66 green crabs were caught per trap.
Green crabs are an invasive species that established in the San Francisco estuary before 1989 and have since moved north to Southern Oregon. The researchers said that the green crabs likely thrive in Coos Bay because of available food and shelter.
The increase in green crabs could harm coastal species and habitats, the researchers said.
— The News-Review via AP StoryShare
