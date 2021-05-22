Hundreds in California line up for blooming 'corpse flower'
ALAMEDA, Calif. — Residents of a San Francisco Bay Area city flocked to an abandoned gas station to get a whiff of a corpse flower — so-called because of the stench it emits when it blooms — after its owner decided to share the rare plant with his neighbors.
Solomon Leyva, a nursery owner in Alameda who deals in exceptionally rare plants, had been posting on social media about his amorphophallus titanum. When he saw a lot of interest in the giant blooming flower, he decided to wheel it Monday, May 17, to the abandoned building, where a line of people stretched down the block for most of the day, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.
"I grabbed my wagon, went down to my greenhouse, put it in with the help of a friend of mine, dragged it down here to this abandoned building and people just started showing up," Leyva said.
Leyva relaxed in a camping chair at the old Art Deco gas station and patiently answered the same questions again and again. He estimated that by 4 p.m., at least 1,200 residents had visited the flower.
"Everyone is commenting to me that the last time they've seen this was in San Francisco, and there was a barrier, and they had to wait for hours, and they weren't allowed to get near it," Leyva said. "I think everyone's tripping out that they can walk up and wiggle it and smell it."
Himanshu and Sayali Jain brought their 3-year-old son after following the flower on social media.
"I just wanted to thank him, because I thought we'd never get to see it," Sayali Jain said.
Oldest captive rhino celebrates birthday at wildlife rescue
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — A fresh lettuce and watermelon "cake" and a cold hose drizzle awaited Henry the rhinoceros at his milestone birthday party.
Henry, a 4,600-pound Indian rhinoceros, on Saturday, May 15, celebrated his 40th birthday at Carson Springs Wildlife in northeast Alachua County, his home for the last five years. He is the country's oldest Indian rhinoceros in captivity, according to Rhinos of the World, and is only one of a handful of his species to reach the age of 40.
"History was made today," said Barry Janks, the co-founder of Carson Springs and Henry's closest human friend.
He said he thinks Henry even knew it was his big day.
"This morning I told him, 'happy birthday,' and he kind of looked up at me from sleeping," Janks said.
In 2008, after spending time in South Africa and developing a passion for exotic wildlife preservation, Janks and his wife, Christine, transitioned their 264-acre property from a horse breeding facility to the conservation it is today.
Henry came to Carson Springs in 2016 from the Tanganyika Wildlife Park in Kansas, but that wasn't his first time transferring facilities. Born in India in 1981, Henry called San Diego and Fort Worth home before arriving in Kansas.
In all of his previous locations, Henry served as one of the most prolific breeders of Indian rhinos in the country, producing at least 25 children and more than 30 grandchildren.
"About three years ago, I was in Yulee, Florida, (at White Oak Conservation), and they had an Indian rhinoceros female and a baby that I met. I thought it was so cool that we had one and they had one," Janks said. "But then, I looked in the studbook, and it was his daughter! I was petting his baby and his granddaughter! I mean, what are the odds of that?"
Henry is "officially in retirement" at Carson Springs now, Janks said.
Many wildlife foundations fought to have Henry live out his retirement years at their facilities, but an exceptional reputation, a good relationship with Henry's previous home and the ideal rhino climate allowed Carson Springs to beat out the competition.
Janks quickly became fast friends with the history-making rhino shortly after his arrival at Carson Springs with the help of one secret weapon: watermelon.
While hay and grains make up the majority of his diet, Henry often gets extra special treats of sweet potatoes, carrots and, his favorite, watermelon.
"He stayed out for four hours one day eating watermelon from me," Janks recalled. "I kept throwing one piece at a time. My arm was so sore!"
While Henry recognizes Janks as his main caretaker, the rest of the staff also adore him. Henry's laid-back, good-natured persona has endured throughout all of his time at Carson Springs, even after his habitat caught fire years ago.
In 2017, Henry's shelter was destroyed after an electrical fire broke out. Janks recalls using a big barrel to block the rhino from entering his flame-filled home, an effort that sent Janks to the hospital with minor injuries. Henry made it out unharmed.
Henry's habitat was rebuilt thanks to an outpouring of community support, where the cause raised more than $7,000 through GoFundMe.
The newer, bigger and warmer shelter is where Henry hangs out, except for when visitors come around.
"He loves (visitors) coming up to him because he gets treats and meets people," Janks said.
That was the scene at Henry's morning birthday bash, where more than 30 people came to watch the iconic rhino devour his fruit "cake," sing happy birthday to him and take turns feeding him a slice of sweet potato or carrot.
Stephanie and Johnathan Barreca made the drive from Ocala with their young daughters, Alyssa and Aria, after hearing about Henry's birthday party online. The family had fun feeding the rhino and celebrating his big day.
"I don't even think he looks 40!" Aria said.
Rest, lots of watermelon and plenty of love and support from visitors like the Barreca family and the dedicated staff at Carson Springs is what it took to get Henry to a healthy and happy 40 years.
Janks expects Henry to stay thriving in his retirement for many more years to come and sees much more watermelon in his future, too.
— Associated Press
