Colorado restroom wins nationwide best loo contest
CINCINNATI — Users of the new restroom at Bancroft Park in Colorado Springs, Colorado, can feel fine about using the facility. Cintas Corporation in a press release named the bathroom the winner of the 2020 America’s Best Restroom contest.
Cintas Corporation, with headquarters in Cincinnati, Ohio, provides specialized services to businesses, primarily in North America. As this year’s winner, the city of Colorado Springs will get to crown its golden thrones with prizes from the corporation, including a restroom cleaning service, $2,500 in products and services for restroom cleaning or facility management and a spot in the America’s Best Restroom Hall of Fame.
The self-cleaning restroom in Bancroft Park is a welcome amenity for residents and visitors who are seeking a clean park facility. It holds three restrooms, including an ADA-compliant option, and each comes with green, red and yellow lights to show availability. Soap, water, toilet paper and a dryer are all activated with the wave of a hand. The restrooms are set up to self-clean after every 30 uses, and a park maintenance supervisor is alerted via an app when toilet paper or other supplies run low. Historic photos and facts about the Old Colorado City neighborhood where the bathroom wraps the exterior.
Karen Palus, Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services director in the press release said the city is proud of the win after opening the restrooms a few months ago.
“The amount of recognition we’ve received is a testament to the value people place in hygienic and memorable public restrooms,” according to Palus. “We’re grateful for everyone who voted for our facility.”
Bancroft Park was one of 10 finalists from across the U.S., which included the restrooms at the Portland Japanese Garden, Portland. Cleanliness, visual appeal, innovation, functionality and unique design all were part of the basis for the selection, and the public had the opportunity to vote on the finalists from Sept. 24 to Oct. 19.
— The Observer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.