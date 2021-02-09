Tiny chameleon a contender for title of smallest reptile
BERLIN — It fits on a human fingertip, but this chameleon could make a big splash.
Scientists from Madagascar and Germany say a newly discovered species of chameleon is a contender for the title of world’s smallest reptile.
Frank Glaw, who was part of the international team of researchers that classified the new species and named it Brookesia nana, said the body of the male specimen appeared to be just 13.5 millimeters-long (a little more than a 1/2-inch.)
That’s at least 1.5 millimeters smaller than the previous record holder, another member of the Brookesia family.
Glaw, a reptile expert at the Bavarian State Collection of Zoology in Munich, said the tiny male and a slightly larger female were spotted on a mountainside by a local guide during a 2012 expedition.
“You really have to get down on your knees to find them,” Glaw told The Associated Press in a telephone interview Friday, Jan. 5. “They are obviously camouflaged and they move very slowly.”
Glaw and his colleagues performed a CT scan of the female and discovered that it harbored two eggs, confirming it was an adult.
For the male, the researchers took a close look at its “well-developed” genitals, which in chameleons come in pairs known as hemipenes.
They found the genitals of the Brookesia nana specimen were almost one=fifth of its body size, possibly to allow it to mate with the larger female.
“I have few doubts it’s an adult male,” Glaw said. “If we had a pair mating it would obviously be better proof.”
Confirming Brookesia nana as the smallest reptile species will require finding more of them, which might take several years, he said.
The team’s research was recently published in the journal Scientific Reports.
Chameleons are threatened by deforestation on Madagascar, which is home to numerous species.
66 people rescued from ice floes adrift on Wisconsin bay
STURGEON BAY, Wis.— The U.S. Coast Guard and several other agencies rescued 66 people stranded on ice floes in a bay in northeastern Wisconsin.
Ice boats and helicopters were used to bring the people who were ice fishing to safety Thursday, Feb. 4, in Door County. Three separate ice floes broke away after cracks developed between the shore and groups of people, the Coast Guard said.
High winds associated with an approaching winter storm pushed the floes further from shore. No one was injured.
“Today’s success is a direct result of effective training and the long standing and close relationships with our agency partners in the greater Sturgeon Bay Area,” said Cmdr. Bryan Swintek, search and rescue coordinator for Coast Guard Sector Lake Michigan.
Coast Guard Ice Rescue teams from Sturgeon Bay, Coast Guard Cutter Mobile Bay, two helicopters from Traverse City, Michigan, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, and local government agencies assisted in the rescue, which took four hours to complete.
— Associated Press
A big mis-steak: Runaway cow escapes slaughter, roams RI
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A 1,600-pound steer has been reported roaming the streets of Rhode Island’s capital.
Workers with Rhode Island Beef & Veal told WJAR-TV that a wholesaler lost control of the cow while unloading it for slaughter.
The animal was first spotted in Johnston, about 10 miles west of Providence, by Tho Xaykosy, an Uber driver.
“It was about 2 a.m. I was on my way to pick up a passenger, and I look to my left, and there was a cow there, just hanging out, waiting for the red light! When it turned green, the cow goes! I was like ...” Xaykosy said, shaking his head.
The steer eventually made it to Providence, where local authorities contacted the Department of Environmental Management and animal control. Neither agency had the resources to capture and transport the animal, according to a police report.
Johnston police say the animal still was on the run as of Thursday night, Feb. 4.
— Associated Press
