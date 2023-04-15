PORTLAND — Bobbie Hill wanted to offer encouragement to people struggling with something she understood intimately. But she couldn’t find greeting cards geared specifically toward people battling addiction and on their road to recovery. That’s when her business, Changes, was born.

“I could not find cards in regular stores, or really anywhere, where I could get a card that said, ‘Hang in there. You don’t need to relapse. You got this,’” she said.

