SEATTLE — A passenger ferry carrying hundreds of people ran aground near Bainbridge Island west of Seattle on Saturday, April 15, but there were no reports of injuries or contamination, authorities said.

The Walla Walla ran aground in Rich Passage around 4:30 p.m. as it was traveling from the city of Bremerton to Seattle, according to Washington State Ferries, a division of the state Department of Transportation.

