HOOD RIVER — Kenneth Hahn was an icon of progressive Los Angeles. Hahn, who died in 1997, was a member of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors for 40 years, 1952 to 1992, and before that a member of the Los Angeles City Council.

A state recreation area near Culver City is named in his honor. His obituary in the Los Angeles Times described Hahn as legendary. He championed major league baseball for the city, freeway callboxes, paramedics and civil rights.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.