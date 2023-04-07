Blue Mountain Therapeutic Riding
Karla Broughton, left, Barbara Justice and Mary Murphy gather around Caesar, one of six horses at Blue Mountain Therapeutic Riding in Walla-Walla.

 Greg Lehman/Walla Walla Union-Bulletin

WALLA WALLA — The power of horses is nothing short of magic — at least, that’s what instructors at Blue Mountain Therapeutic Riding think.

Blue Mountain Therapeutic Riding is a nonprofit in Walla Walla that offers equine-assisted activities and therapies to help those with disabilities. The organization recently kicked off its new program, Healing with Horses, which has been in the works for several years.

