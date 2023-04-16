cdn photo Power Grid

The Bellingham Substation buzzes Wednesday, April 12, 2023, under the spring sun. The Pacific Northwest will need to significantly augment existing power supplies in coming years to avoid rolling blackouts and other emergency measures, according to reports from the Northwest Power and Conservation Council.

 Finn Wendt/Cascadia Daily News

Increasing demand on the region’s electric grid, coupled with unprecedented weather events and other challenges facing critical infrastructure, mean the region will need to add between 750–1,000 average megawatts of energy efficiency, at least 3,500 megawatts of renewable resources and 720 megawatts of demand response to regional infrastructure by 2027, the council said.

