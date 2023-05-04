Alaska Airlines Planes to Change

The afternoon Alaska Airlines flight sits outside the Walla Walla Regional Airport on Friday, April 1, 2022. Walla Walla Regional Airport is getting a second daily flight to Seattle under an agreement approved by Port of Walla Walla Commissioners at a special meeting.

 Greg Lehman/Walla Walla Union-Bulletin, File

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Walla Walla Regional Airport is getting a second daily flight to Seattle under an agreement approved by Port of Walla Walla Commissioners at a special meeting.

Starting in September, the new flight will be operated by Horizon Air, a regional carrier of Alaska Airlines that has provided commercial service to the Walla Walla airport. The contract lasts for one year, and the Port will be given monthly reports on airline revenue.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.