WALLA WALLA, Wash. — A five-truck convoy from Walla Walla Foundry, its largest bronze sculpture ever completed now in tow, is headed across the country to Boston for the assembly and installation of a highly anticipated monument to historic civil rights activist the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Jan. 16 — which will be national Martin Luther King Jr. Day in 2023 — will also see the official unveiling of “The Embrace” in Boston Common, which is widely considered the oldest public park in the U.S.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.