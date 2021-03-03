BURNS — The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife reported a second mule deer died and at least three more were injured after being struck with blowgun darts within the Burns city limits over the last four months.
Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife troopers responded to a report of an injured deer in Burns on Feb. 13. Troopers found a mule deer doe in failing health with a blow dart lodged in her side. Unable to save her life, troopers euthanized the doe where they found her.
Troopers found the carcass of a mule deer fawn in the same area with a similar blow dart in its neck last November.
Blowgun darts, which are illegal to use for hunting deer in Oregon, are effective at killing small animals such as rabbits and squirrels. With larger animals, the darts cause damage that may be mortal over time. Injuring an animal with a non-lethal weapon and leaving it to suffer and likely die is cruel, according to ODFW biologist Rod Klus, who assisted in saving the three wounded deer.
"Either the wound will lead to an infection, or if the stomach or intestines are punctured, the deer will die, but it will take a while, and it will be painful," he said, "It takes a deer anywhere from days to weeks to die from infection."
Between November 2020 and February 2021, Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife biologists and OSP troopers found three additional mule deer in the area with blowgun darts in their bodies. In all three cases, biologists sedated the animals, surgically remove the darts and released the deer. They expect the deer to recover.
The Oregon Hunters Association is offering $1,000 in reward money for information leading to a citation.
The city-dwelling deer, acclimated to humans, are an easy target for poachers, according to Ken Hand, regional director for the Mule Deer Foundation.
"Using a dart is an inhumane way to kill a deer. It would take a while for them to die," he said. "Poaching is one of the factors behind declines in mule deer across the state. Aside from being cruel, this is illegal, and it is wanton waste of the animals."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.