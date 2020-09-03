WOODHEAD PARK — Three members of a Caldwell, Idaho, family were hurt when their boat hit rocks and ran ashore Wednesday morning, Sept. 2, on Brownlee Reservoir.
The Baker County Sheriff's Office in a social media post reported Dennis Hansen, 72, and his wife, Kathleen Hansen, 66, were camping with their minor-aged grandson at Woodhead Park on the Oregon/Idaho border. The three went boating on nearby Brownlee Reservoir to look for a fishing spot. Dennis Hansen was operating the boat when he became distracted, according to the sheriff's office, and grounded the boat on a rocky section of shore.
The sheriff's office reported the Washington County Sheriff's Office in Idaho at 8:41 a.m. relayed the call about the crash and indicated the three people on board suffered significant injuries.
The crash threw the grandparents from the boat, according to the Baker County Sheriff's Office, but the boy remained on board where he suffered serious injuries. An emergency aircraft transported the boy.
No details about the conditions of the victims were available in time for this report.
The Eagle Valley Ambulance and Halfway Ambulance also assisted at the scene.
