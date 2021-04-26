BAKER COUNTY — The Baker County Health Department had more than 1,100 doses of COVID-19 vaccine available during a free drive-thru vaccination clinic on Saturday, April 24, at the Fairgrounds.
But just 62 people showed up to be inoculated.
"It was extremely disappointing," said Baker County Commissioner Mark Bennett, who has served as the county's incident commander during the pandemic.
Almost one-third of the county's 16,800 residents are fully vaccinated (4,401 people) or partially vaccinated (1,120), according to the Oregon Health Authority.
The county's vaccination rate, per 10,000 residents, ranks 20th among Oregon's 36 counties.
