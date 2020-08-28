PENDLETON — The fires about 20 miles southeast of Pendleton in the southern branch of the Meacham Complex are 100% contained and have not grown in size for three days as of Friday, Aug. 28, according to a press release.
Fire managers declared the southern branch contained at the end of operations on Wednesday, Aug. 26, and have since shifted personnel and resources to the complex’s northern branch where the Rattlesnake Fire continued to burn at 475 acres as of Aug. 28 on the Pomeroy Ranger District in Washington.
"Several of the contained fires within the Meacham Complex southern branch will be unstaffed and patrolled or continue to have limited staffing," the press release stated. "However, firefighters will continue to grid for and mop up hot spots in the Horse and 896 fires, where heavy fuels continue to smolder near containment lines."
As of Aug. 28, estimates put the Horse Fire at 169 acres, the Hager Ridge Fire at 57 acres and the 896 Fire at 40 acres. Some crews will remain stationed in the southern branch to monitor containment lines closely on Aug. 29, when winds are expected up to 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph.
"Containment lines could be tested (Aug. 29) due to the forecasted gusty winds, so crews will be especially vigilant, watching for possible spot fires or new fire starts," the release stated. "In addition, crews will also continue working on suppression repair activities, as well as patrolling unstaffed fires and remaining ready for initial attack if a new fire were to start in the area."
U.S Forest Service Road 3128 no longer is closed due to the fires, though those in the area are asked to yield to fire traffic and exercise caution while traveling.
