HERMISTON — The autopsy of the Hermiston man found dead northeast of the city Wednesday revealed he was killed by a gunshot wound, the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office reported in a news release Friday.
A Umatilla/Morrow County Major Crimes Team is investigating the homicide of Jordan Deloen Crandall, whose body was found by a citizen at about 9:37 a.m. Wednesday approximately 75 feet west of Alpine Drive, north of Punkin Center Road and next to an irrigation ditch.
“At this time, there is no reason to believe the general public is in danger due to the homicide,” the press release said. “We will release further information when we are able.”
Crandall attended Hermiston High School and competed with the Intermountain High School Rodeo team from 2007 to 2009. He was 28 years old.
