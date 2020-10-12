BAKER CITY — The Baker City Council will announce Tuesday, Oct. 13, the names of finalists to replace the retiring Fred Warner Jr. as city manager.
Councilors interviewed five candidates, from an original list of 14 applicants, during meetings this Monday and Tuesday.
Councilors interviewed two candidates on Monday and three others on Tuesday in Zoom meetings.
"I think it's been going very well," Mayor Loran Joseph said on Wednesday. "I think that our questioning has really exposed who understands the city management and who has the chops, if you will, to do the job. I'm very confident that we will select someone that will be able to do a fabulous job for quite some time."
Joseph said he expects councilors to invite two, three or four candidates to visit Baker City and meet citizens and councilors, including the people who are elected Nov. 3. Six of the seven seats on the Council are on the ballot, and among the 13 candidates for those seats are three incumbents.
Although the current Council plans to pick the new manager, as few as one of those seven, and as many as four, if all three incumbents are re-elected, will remain on the Council when it convenes for the first time in January 2021.
