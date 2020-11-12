BAKER CITY — A Baker City man who was arrested during a law enforcement sweep of a southeast Baker City property known in the neighborhood for rampant drug activity has been sentenced to almost three years in prison for dealing in "substantial quantities" of methamphetamine.
John Gordon Hanna, 54, who police describe as a transient, was one of six arrested in September on drug-related charges by officers from the Northeast Oregon Regional SWAT Team and Baker County Narcotics Enforcement Team that executed a search warrant at a Baker City residence.
The property is owned by Stacey Bork, who also was among those arrested.
Hanna was convicted Nov. 3 in Baker County Circuit Court of delivering a substantial quantity of methamphetamine and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
One other count of delivering methamphetamine, two counts of possessing methamphetamine and one count of obliterating a firearm identification number were dismissed in a plea agreement with the district attorney’s office, court documents state.
Circuit Judge Matt Shirtcliff sentenced Hanna to 33 months in prison for delivering a substantial amount of marijuana and 18 months in prison for the felon in possession of a firearm conviction. Shirtcliff recommended that Hanna obtain substance abuse treatment while in prison.
The sentences will be served concurrently.
Hanna also must complete three years’ post-prison supervision upon release. As terms of his supervision, the court recommended substance abuse treatment, no contact with Bork or Amanda Crews, who also was arrested on drug charges on Sept. 15, and Shebb Bassman. Hanna was ordered to forfeit all items seized during his arrest, including firearms, the court records state.
Crews, 42, no fixed address, was sentenced to 21 days in jail and placed on three years’ probation after pleading guilty last month in Baker County Circuit Court to one count of delivering methamphetamine as a commercial drug offense and first-degree theft by receiving.
According to court records, visiting Malheur County Circuit Court Judge Lung S. Hung found that based on Crews’ criminal history, she was eligible by Oregon law for an optional probationary sentence.
