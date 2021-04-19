BAKER CITY — For the fourth time in four years, Baker City has removed trash and other debris from a property on the east side of town.
The city also cited the resident, Lucas Gwin, for violating the city's property maintenance ordinance, said Lt. Ty Duby of the Baker City Police Department.
The latest incident happened on Wednesday, April 14.
Duby, who will take over as the city's police chief July 1, said the city had received complaints from multiple residents who live near Gwin's house at 1975 Birch St., the corner of Birch and Washington Avenue.
Duby said the city's public works department used a front-end loader to remove debris from the backyard of the property.
He and Dallas Brockett, the police department's code enforcement officer, also participated in the cleanup, along with two people doing community service through the Baker County Parole and Probation Department.
Duby said the city also "abated" the property — removed trash — in October 2020.
"We're trying to not let it get so bad that it costs a lot," Duby said.
According to city and court records, a city code enforcement officer cited Gwin for violating the property maintenance ordinance in May 2015, August 2015 and October 2016. On June 17, 2017, the city paid a contractor $2,000 to clean up the property.
The city cited Gwin for violating the property maintenance order on Dec. 27, 2017, and four more times in 2018, according to court records.
On Oct. 29, 2018, the Baker County Justice Court issued an order allowing the city to clean up the property and then bill the owner for the cost.
The city had a $5,600 bid from a contractor to do the work, but city officials decided to have a public works employee use a loader to gather the refuse.
The city sets aside about $6,000 each year to clean up properties that violate the maintenance ordinance.
In 2017 the city council discussed the possibility of adopting a more strict ordinance, one that would allow the city to seek court orders preventing residents from accessing properties that had repeated issues with either property maintenance or criminal activity over a six-month period.
The council tabled that proposed ordinance and never took action on it.
In December 2018 several people who live near Gwin's property attended a Baker City City Council meeting and asked councilors to do something about accumulations of trash on the property.
In January 2019 the city, again employing public works department equipment, hauled away enough debris from the property to fill about five dumpsters.
Angie Stewart, who with her husband, John, lives at the corner of Plum Street and Washington Avenue, just west of Gwin's house, said they have watched the multiple abatement operations over the years. They were pleased with the latest cleanup.
"We're absolutely thrilled. It has been a five and a half year journey several times to have it cleaned up," Angie Stewart said.
She said someone has been living in a vehicle parked in the alley behind their home.
"It's bittersweet," Stewart said. "Yes, we are extremely glad it's clean, hoping the homeowner can be a good neighbor."
Duby said he believes the city council needs to consider changing the property maintenance ordinance, because the current system is not effective.
