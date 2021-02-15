BAKER CITY — Police arrested a Baker City woman on charges that she stole more than $60,000 from a 98-year-old woman who is a memory care patient at Settler’s Park.
Baker City police Lt. Ty Duby said officers on Thursday, Feb. 11, arrested Dalene Davis, 61, on a secret indictment charging her with six counts each of first-degree aggravated theft and first-degree criminal mistreatment involving Lydia Chancy. Police took Davis to the Baker County Jail, which processed and released her because of COVID-19 restrictions, Duby stated in a press release.
He said the investigation of the crimes began in June 2019. The state has accused Davis of taking money from Chancy after befriending her and gaining access to her financial accounts.
The Oregon Department of Justice Elder Abuse Division and the Baker Branch of Adult Protective Services assisted with the investigation.
