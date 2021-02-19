BAKER CITY — The Baker School Board decided officially on Thursday, Feb. 18, to ask voters in the 5J school district to approve a $4 million bond in May.
The board reached a consensus during its Jan. 21 meeting to put the bond measure on the ballot, and the five-member board made it official Thursday.
Under the current plan, the $4 million bond, accompanied by a matching $4 million state grant and another $4 million from the District’s Capital Projects Fund and money from the Student Investment Account of the Student Success Act would be used to pay for the upgrades.
Mechanical and electrical system improvements would be made in all schools and a stand-alone kitchen/cafeteria would be added at Baker Middle School. Safety and security improvements also would be made at every school.
If voters approve the bond measure, it would boost property taxes for five years by about 66 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value.
