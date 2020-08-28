Walla Walla — The conservation organization Blue Mountain Land Trust announced it has renewed its accreditation with the Land Trust Accreditation Commission.
Blue Mountain Land Trust President Linda Herbert in the press release said 443 out of more than 1,300 land trusts nationwide have achieved accreditation from the Land Trust Accreditation Commission.
“It speaks to our diligence, transparency and professionalism as we work to preserve and protect the lands of the Blue Mountain region,” Herbert said.
The Blue Mountain Land Trust provided extensive documentation and was subject to a comprehensive third-party evaluation prior to renewal, which, according to the press release, signifies the commission’s confidence in the Blue Mountain Land Trust’s ability to protect lands.
Since its founding 21 years ago, the Blue Mountain Land Trust has acquired 14 conservation easements totaling almost 6,500 acres. By the end of 2020, it expects to close an additional four easements, bringing its easement holdings to 23,118 acres.
“It is exciting to recognize the Blue Mountain Land Trust’s continued commitment to national standards by renewing this national mark of distinction,” according to Melissa Kalvestrand, executive director of the commission. “Donors and partners can trust the more than 400 accredited land trusts across the country are united behind strong standards and have demonstrated sound finances, ethical conduct, responsible governance, and lasting stewardship.”
According to the press release, accredited land trusts now steward almost 20 million acres — the size of Denali, Yellowstone, Grand Canyon, Glacier, Everglades, and Yosemite National Parks combined.
