JOHN DAY, PENDLETON, and BAKER CITY — The U.S. Forest Service announced the Malheur, Umatilla, and Wallowa-Whitman national forests are temporarily closing all developed recreation sites, to align with direction from state governors to stay home, stay safe, and save lives during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The closure applies to campgrounds, trailhead facilities, picnic areas, rental cabins, Sno-Parks and boat ramps across the forests’ shared footprint in Oregon, Washington and Idaho. Forest roads, trails and general forest lands remain open to the public, but all visitors should practice social distancing.
The three national forests in the Blue Mountains are jointly taking these measures to encourage compliance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance on social distancing to slow the spread of COVID-19. The governors of Oregon, Washington and Idaho have called for residents to stay home and avoid any unnecessary travel or gatherings.
Additionally, according to the announcement, these closures will reduce potential pressure on emergency services in rural communities. Those who become lost, injured or otherwise in need of assistance while recreating in the forest may strain search and rescue resources at a time when there are no resources to spare. Closing developed recreation sites will also aid in conserving the limited supply of personal protective equipment that is needed for critical medical care.
While the closures affect people looking to enjoy the outdoors during these challenging times, according to the Forest Service, protecting community health and safety is the first priority. This action will significantly reduce coronavirus exposure risks to forest visitors, employees, volunteers, and contractors.
While developed recreation sites are closed, the national forests remain open, and commercial and private activities, such as timber harvest, grazing and dispersed recreation, may continue.
National forests also will refund all reservations for forest recreation facilities during the temporary closure. the public also cannot access forest offices; however, customer service is available by phone or e-mail.
