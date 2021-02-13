PENDLETON — The Blue Mountain Community College Board of Education accepted President Dennis Bailey-Fougnier's resignation Thursday, Feb. 11, marking an abrupt end to the brief tenure of the college's top employee.
At a special meeting, board President Jane Hill made a brief statement after the vote, saying Bailey-Fougnier wrote in his resignation letter that he was leaving the college to focus on his health.
The board unanimously voted to appoint John Fields, the college's vice president of instruction, as interim president.
BMCC in a press release Friday reported Bailey-Fougnier was diagnosed with cancer in late 2020. While he continued his work during initial treatment, he has chosen to step away from his responsibilities with the college to focus on his long-term health.
Prior to joining Blue Mountain in May 2019, Bailey-Fougnier was the vice president of Community College Affairs at Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction, Colorado. He received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Oregon, his master of education from Wichita State University and his doctor of education in community college leadership from Oregon State University.
Fields in the press release said creating stability for students, faculty and staff through this transition is the college's priority.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.