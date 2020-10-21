BAKER CITY — A $147,203 federal grant will help Baker Technical Institute provide better distance education training to students pursuing health care careers in remote areas of the region in the months ahead.
The grant is from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development. Doug Dalton, BTI president, said the organization applied for the grant funding prior to in-person classes being shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic last spring.
The USDA funding, and an additional $22,075 contribution from the Baker School District, is for state-of-the-art technology to train students not only in Baker City, but also in communities in Grant, Harney, Morrow and Wallowa counties.
BTI, which has been housed in the northwest wing of Baker High School since it was established in 2014, is the hub for the health care training. Community hospitals in the region — Blue Mountain Hospital in John Day, Harney District Hospital in Burns, Morrow County Health District in Heppner and Wallowa Memorial Hospital in Enterprise — will serve as end-user sites for the program.
In most cases, students, who will receive Chromebooks, can study from their homes. Those who don't have reliable internet service would be able to visit the hospital in their area and access the internet there, said Tonia Springer, BTI program coordinator. The Chromebooks will be rotated through students at each site.
The grant money will pay to establish two teaching labs at BTI, which will stream lessons throughout the state over the Zoom computer app.
Through partnerships with participating hospitals — which include those in Baker City, La Grande and Pendleton — students will complete in-person skills labs and clinical work with clinic or hospital patients or residents of long-term care centers, Springer said.
Dalton said he believes the BTI project received the funding because of the training center's reputation for building successful programs with integrity that are created in partnerships, such as those with area hospitals, and with state and national leaders. He noted most of the instruction, which provides training in courses including a Certified Nursing Assistant program, phlebotomy, emergency medicine and medical terminology, also is offered to high school students at no cost.
"This is good for the students, good for the communities and good for economic development," Dalton said.
More information is available by calling BTI at 541-524-2651 or online at bakerti.org.
