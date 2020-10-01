UMATILLA — The Oregon Military Department received a commitment from the National Guard Bureau to fund several new and ongoing projects to improve the Regional Training Institute at Camp Umatilla, in Umatilla, state Rep. Greg Smith announced in a press release.
The Legislature's Joint Emergency Board approved the federal funds for capital construction totaling $15 million for two new projects at Camp Umatilla and increased existing federal capital construction efunds by a total of $12.6 million for two projects underway at the military training site.
Camp Umatilla is a National Guard training center capable of providing individual and group training for units up to battalion size (300-800 soldiers). The Regional Training Institute at Camp Umatilla is one of two infantry training schools west of the Mississippi, used both by active duty soldiers and by the Oregon Training Command and Oregon National Guard units to fulfill their weekend and annual training missions.
