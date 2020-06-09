MEDFORD — A Medford small business reeling from back-to-back burglaries is back in the saddle thanks to an outpouring of donations.
In less than two days, dozens of donors raised thousands of dollars for Stan Moore, owner of Stan’s Bikes in Medford, who is blind.
The money will help Moore recoup a series of losses from earlier this spring that threatened his business in the 700 block of Crater Lake Avenue.
At the suggestion of friends, Moore posted a GoFundMe Tuesday in which he opened up about a burglary attempt in March that did thousands of dollars worth of damage to his business, coupled with a burglary last month in which more than $5,000 worth of bikes and merchandise were stolen.
Moore’s $5,000 goal was surpassed Thursday afternoon, according to the crowdfunding page, with the tally showing $5,360 for Moore raised over 88 donations in increments from $10 to $200.
When reached by phone at his business, Moore said he had no idea the campaign had been so successful already, saying he’s “just floored.”
“That’s crazy fast,” Moore said. “I’ve never done this before ... it brings tears to my eyes.”
The most recent burglary occurred about 5:51 a.m. May 18, according to Medford police Lt. Mike Budreau. Unknown suspects removed an air conditioning unit from outside the building, and broke a window to get out. The thieves also targeted neighboring bike shop Marty’s Cycle, making off with five bikes, according to Budreau and a Medford police Facebook post seeking tips.
No surveillance video or suspect information has surfaced in the burglary, and all five bikes are still missing, Budreau said.
Budreau said the business has been “hit over the months and years a lot.”
Moore said he believes the latest of the “pretty much back-to-back” break-ins were thieves who took advantage of his lack of eyesight. The thieves in the latest burglary knew where Moore kept a key to his till, according to Moore.
“He had to know how I’d done things,” Moore said. “He’d been watching me for a while.”
Moore said he routinely faces petty thefts from his shop, but the latest burglaries were worth $5,000 plus about $2,500 in damage. Although he has business insurance, his costs to pay the deductible and costs to cover the losses were similar.
“Either way I cannot afford to cover these thefts and stay in business,” Moore said on the GoFundMe page.
Moore was diagnosed with retinitis pigmentosa in the 1980s, and by 2012 had lost all sight, and for the past six years has been repairing and tuning bikes by touch and sound.
Moore has worked with bikes since the early 1970s — first taking over the bike business his parents founded in 1959 before selling the business that’s now Marty’s Cycle to Marty Hammond in the mid-2000s. Moore opened his current bike repair and pool maintenance business with the help of Oregon Commission for the Blind, according to a past news report.
Moore said he used to race bikes back in the 1970s and ’80s when he had his sight, and still races tandem bikes as the “horsepower in the back.”
Moore said he recognized many of the donors as his friends.
“We all need to hear some good news right now,” Moore said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.