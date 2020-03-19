BAKER CITY — A crash Thursday morning about 35 miles southeast of Baker City claimed the life of an Idaho man.
Oregon State Police reported that Michael Maddox, 55, of Weiser, Idaho, parked a Pontiac Grand Am on the eastbound shoulder of Interstate 84 near milepost 342. Debra Archer, 37, of Kelso, Washington, was driving east in a Ford Explorer and at 6:50 a.m. hit the Pontiac.
OSP troopers and other emergency personnel responded to the crash. State police reported Maddox was in the driver’s seat and died at the scene.
Archer suffered injuries, and an ambulance took her to a hospital.
Jimmy Padilla, 48, of Las Cruces, New Mexico, was the passenger in the Ford Explorer. He also suffered injuries, and an emergency helicopter flew him to a hospital.
