KENNEWICK, Wash. — The navigation lock at the Lower Monumental Dam on the Snake River will be closed during daylight hours for emergency repairs to a floating guidewall, but wheat industry representatives say they expect only minor delays as they ship this year's harvest to ports downstream.
A tugboat is holding the floating guidewall in place to prevent it from breaking loose and causing damage to the dam, according to the Pacific Northwest Waterways Association.
The navigation lock will be closed 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 31 to Sept. 16.
"Delays appear at this point to potentially be a matter of hours," said Dan Hart, general manager of the Almota Elevator Co., in Colfax, Washington. "As far as curtailing shipping, we don't expect any effect from it."
Hart said the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will alert carriers on the days they might be able to open early.
The closure comes at a time when some Washington state farmers are seeing an exceptionally big harvest.
"This one is really big, and we weren't expecting it," Hart said. "There is a major yield bump, and for some folks it's an all-timer."
As a result, some elevators will push wheat into storage that hasn't been used in years, Hart said.
Jennifer Riddle, senior marketing and communications specialist for Tidewater Barge Lines, said while the closure comes at a challenging time, the company will meet its commitments downriver and upriver. In some instances, Tidewater has been able to provide short-term storage barges for some elevators, Riddle said.
August and September are typically the busiest times of the year for grain traffic on the Snake and Columbia rivers.
At 153 million bushels, Washington's harvest is about 10 million bushels more than last year, said Glen Squires, CEO of the Washington Grain Commission.
But Squires doesn't consider it a bumper crop for the whole state. It's actually the 10th largest harvest since 1978.
Idaho's harvest of 104 million bushels would be the eighth largest since 1978. Oregon's harvest, at 43 million bushels, would be 38th largest since 1978 due to moisture concerns.
Squires doesn't expect the closure to affect deliveries to overseas customers and praised the Corps for its transparency and swift work to make repairs.
"We appreciate the fact they're able to keep it open half the time," he said. "Barges will still be able to transit the lock."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.