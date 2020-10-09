PENDLETON — Nolan Bylenga, Democrat candidate for Oregon House District 58, will host a virtual candidates' forum via Zoom and Facebook on Tuesday, Oct. 13, from 6-7 p.m.
Bylenga, Alex Spenser, a candidate for the Oregon 2nd Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives, and Carina Miller, a candidate for Oregon's state Senate District 30, each will give a brief introduction and then answer a series of questions. Spenser and Miller also are Democrats
Viewers can submit questions to Bylenga4HD58@gmail.com or type them into the Facebook comment section of the event. Questions from attendees may be limited due to time constraint. American Sign Language interpretation will be provided for hearing-impaired and deaf participants.
The forum may be viewed on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/348169409733942/, or via Zoom with meeting ID 889 5922 9655, passcode 940696.
For more information, email Bylenga4HD58@gmail.com.
