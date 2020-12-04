SALEM — The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has extended an air quality advisory for much of Eastern Oregon.
The state agency on Monday, Dec. 1, issued an advisory due to stagnant air trapping smoke and other air pollutants near the ground where people breathe. That advisory was in effect until Saturday for most of Oregon.
The DEQ on Thursday extended the adversity through Tuesday for parts of the state east of the Cascades. It applies to the following counties: Baker, Gilliam, Grant, Harney, Hood River, Jefferson, Malheur, Morrow, Sherman, Umatilla, Wasco and Wheeler. The advisory also applies to northern Deschutes County and the Prineville area in Crook County.
The advisory for Western Oregon and Southern Oregon, as well as Klamath and Lake counties still ends Saturday at noon.
