BAKER CITY — A 31-year-old Baker City man faces charges of second-degree manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide in connection with a Nov. 30, 2020, one-car crash in which he was the driver and a Baker City woman died.
The Baker County Sheriff's Office reported it arrested Mathew Guy Schlett on Friday, Jan. 8.
Schlett was driving a 2013 Toyota Highlander at excessive speeds on Pocahontas Road, about five miles west of Baker City, when he failed to negotiate a curve and crashed, according to the sheriff's office.
The vehicle rolled and ejected Tahnee Main, 36, from the front passenger seat. She died of injuries she suffered in the crash.
Schlett had minor injuries. Two juveniles were in the vehicle suffered serious injuries in the crash.
The Baker County District Attorney's Office also charged Schlett with driving under the influence of intoxicants, third-degree assault, reckless driving and two counts of recklessly endangering another person based on a grand jury indictment.
Schlett remains in the Baker County Jail. State court records show his next court proceeding is Feb. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.